The Gagarin 205 venue pays tribute to the great David Bowie on Monday, October 9, with a concert of some of the late pioneer's most popular songs at 9 p.m. This will be followed by a screening of “David Bowie Is,” a documentary on the touring exhibition of the same titled organized by the UK's Victoria & Albert Museum that featured a remarkable collection of handwritten lyrics, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s own instruments and album artwork from the David Bowie Archive. First released in 2013, the film explores the stories behind some of the key objects in the show that document Bowie’s artistic career. The screening starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 7 euros.



Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500