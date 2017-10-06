Fantasticon | Athens | October 7 & 8

Fantasy fans will be gathering at the Hellenic American Union this weekend for this year's annual Fantasticon convention, where special events include prizes for storytelling and digital art, the extremely popular Dungeons & Dragons tournament and the Fantasy Champions contest, as well as concerts, book presentations, etc. Opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki,

tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr