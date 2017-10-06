WHAT’S ON |

 
Nick Tsiavos | Athens | October 7

Greek-Australian double-bass player Nick Tsiavos will be performing selections from his latest album, “One Hundred Months, Third of East,” at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, October 7. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,
Syntagma,
tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr

