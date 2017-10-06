Poetic Incidents | Nafplio | October 7 – December 3

In his latest solo show in his native Greece, critically acclaimed Paris-based artist Christophoros Katsadiotis returns with a collection titled “Poetic Incidents,” at the Fougaro venue in Nafplio. What makes Katsadiotis's work stand out beyond his bent for seeing the grotesque and even macabrely humorous in otherwise mundane scenes, is the way he splices different prints together to create unique pieces that cannot be reproduced. The exhibition also includes a screening of his “Carousel,” an animated film on the art of etching that was first screened at the Portobello Film Festival in London last month. Opening hours are Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m. till late at night.



Fougaro, 98 Asklipiou Ave,

tel 27520.473.00