Hellenic Police (ELAS) statistics for the first six months of the year point to a small drop in robberies targeting shops and supermarkets, and burglaries of homes compared to the same period of 2016.

According to ELAS, there was a total of 2,378 robberies from January through June compared to 2,456 in the same period last year.

The nationwide trend was bucked in Attica, where there were 1,934 robberies, 67 more than last year.