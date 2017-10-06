Turkish jets return to Greek national air space

Turkish aircraft carried out nine violations of Greek air space in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Friday, according to Greek defense officials.

The 11 Turkish aircraft – eight F-16s flying in four pairs, one CN-235 and two helicopters – also violated the Athens Flight Information Region eight times, according to Greek officials who said that four of the Turkish aircraft were armed.

All of the Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.

The spike in aerial activity coincided with Greece’s annual defense exercises, known as Parmenion, which ended on Friday.