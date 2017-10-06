ATHEX: Index decline continues for a sixth week

The sixth consecutive week of losses ended on the Greek bourse yesterday with a mixed performance on Friday. The benchmark had not seen six straight weeks of decline in three years.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 745.55 points, adding 0.10 percent to Thursday’s 744.80 points. On a weekly basis it slumped 1.33 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.19 percent to close at 1,948.02 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.36 percent.

Bank stocks continued to slide, shedding 0.18 percent: Piraeus dropped 4.42 percent, National slipped 2.16 percent and Eurobank conceded 0.14 while Alpha rose 2.61 percent and Attica grabbed 2 percent.

ADMIE Holdings stood out with its 3.26 percent increase, followed by Folli Follie (up 1.98 percent). Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.19 percent and Fourlis Holdings decreased 1.76 percent.

In total 44 stocks showed gains, 45 posted losses and 23 closed unchanged.

Turnover came to 51.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s 31.8 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.72 percent to 72.78 points.