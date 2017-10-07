Implementing the law

The passion with which ideological activists throw themselves behind a cause often has tragicomic results.

Take the movement against foreclosures and auctions of seized properties, for example. The battle against the auctions is meant to protect homeowners, but actually ends up benefitting wealthy taxpayers who are strategic evaders, people who have money and debts to the state and to banks, but refuse to pay up.

By blocking all auctions, the so-called activists are also blocking the sale of assets belonging to this category of property owners, leading to a situation where banks will find themselves at a dead end.

Measures need to be taken to protect the auction process for the simple reason that the law of the lands needs to be implemented in any serious country.