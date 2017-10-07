Doctor killed in Crete in Mafia-style shooting

Police on Crete over the weekend were seeking the perpetrators of a Mafia-style hit early on Saturday against a 62-year-old cardiologist whose body was found in the area of Pilalimata in Siteia prefecture.

According to local news website Cretalive.gr, unidentified assailants ambushed the well-known doctor as he was getting out of his car, spraying him with bullets from a hunting rifle.

The man’s body bore several gunshot wounds – three to the back and one to the head – the website reported, noting that the day of the attack was the victim’s birthday.

No details were revealed regarding the perpetrators’ possible motives for targeting the doctor, who was married to a 35-year-old Bulgarian woman.