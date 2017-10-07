Kifissia cemetery listed among Europe's most significant

The historic cemetery of Kifissia in northern Athens has been officially recognized by the Association of Significant Cemeteries in Europe (ASCE).

The ASCE, which was established in Bologna, Italy, in 2001, is a network comprising public and private organizations that take action to maintain cemeteries in Europe considered to be of historical or artistic importance.

The cemetery was included in ASCE’s list after the Municipality of Kifissia applied for its induction last May.