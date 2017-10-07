Historic battleship docks in Thessaloniki

A Hellenic Navy band performs at the welcoming ceremony for the battleship Georgios Averof at the port of Thessaloniki, Saturday. The historic vessel, which now operates as a floating museum, was towed from its permanent berth in Athens to the northern port city, where it will remain moored for one month. The vessel is visiting Thessaloniki for the first time since the Second World War. Averof served as a flagship for most of the 20th century’s first half before being decommissioned in 1952. [ANA-MPA]