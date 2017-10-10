Currents & Currencies | Athens | October 11 - November 25

Artist Stefania Strouza uncovers the analogies between currents and currencies in her first solo exhibition, “Currents & Currencies,” which will be inaugurated at a.antonopoulou.art in Psyrri, central Athens, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11. Strouza explores the historical and metaphorical ties between water flows and currencies – going back to the one of the earliest forms of currency, seashells, which were used in maritime trade. The exhibition runs through November 25. More information can be found at www.aaart.gr.



