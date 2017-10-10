Varoufakis book to be made into a movie

Former finance minister Yanis Varouakis launched the Greek edition of his latest book, “Adults in the Room,” at Technopolis in Athens on Monday. He was flanked by film director Costa-Gavras, who announced his intention to bring the former finance minister’s book to the big screen.



The Greek-French film director, who’s known for making films with overt political themes, said after reading the book that he felt inspired to turn it into a movie after being, “angered and enraged by the violence and indifference of the Eurogroup members, especially the German side, to the drama and unsustainable situation in which the people of Greece lived, and live.”



Greek writer Vassilis Vassilikos was also among the participants in the former finance minister’s book launch and described the book as being, “written with blood,” and said it is the first time he’d presented a book that was not written purely for artistic merit, but rather a “non-fiction novel.”



Nikos Theocharakis, a close associate of Varoufakis during his tenure as finance minister, described his book as “deeply political” and said, "we all want to know what happened at that time and what the government's attitude was." At the same time, he described the creditors' representatives as "extraordinarily mediocre" and "real liars."



In his closing remarks at the event, Mr. Varoufakis said he promises to never again speak about the events of 2015.