Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit thankfully came to a close Friday afternoon without further incident after a tough first day in Athens.



That said, during his visit to the Muslim community of Komotini in the Greek region of Thrace, Erdogan addressed the crowds gathered outside a local school, something which had not been agreed with the Greek authorities.



The only positive thing that can possibly be said to have come out of the Turkish president’s two-day trip to Greece is that we no longer have any doubts as regards Ankara’s intentions and goals.



Erdogan stated them very publicly and very succinctly, and it is clear that they include a change in the status quo in Thrace, as well as in the Aegean Sea.



The Greek political world is absolutely obligated to draw a new national strategy based upon this fact.