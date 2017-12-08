Saronic Gulf cleaner than last year despite oil spill, minister says

Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios said on Friday that the environmental health of the Saronic Gulf off Athens has improved since last year.

Speaking to Parliament during a discussion about the ecological consequences of the oil spill after the Agia Zoni II tanker sank off Salamina in September, he said the “situation is better than it was a year earlier.”

However, his claim was shot down by New Democracy which said the results of tests measuring deep sea pollution are still not in.