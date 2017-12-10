An essential lesson

There is a very essential lesson to be drawn from Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Greece last week.



Greece’s eastern neighbor is a very nervous and unstable country. It is crucial that, faced with this challenge, Athens manages to project an image of cool-headed confidence. It is also important that we work hard to bolster this confidence by building a stronger economy and empowering the country in other areas.



Times are complex and tough. The international environment has become very risky and volatile. In this light, debt-wracked Greece must regain its lost strength and gradually find a role to play as a European power. Meanwhile, Greek political parties across the ideological spectrum must reach a basic level of consensus on major national issues.



There is no other way to face up to the major geopolitical challenges in the wider region.