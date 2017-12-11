Foreign Minister to brief Parl't panel on outcome of Erdogan visit

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is on Thursday due to brief Parliament's cross-party committee for defense and foreign affairs in the wake of last week's visit to Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kotzias called on Monday for the committee to convene on Thursday.

His announcement came a few hours conservative New Democracy's shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos sent a letter to the committee's president Costas Douzinas, calling for a briefing about the visit which, he said, "caused more harm than good."

Erdogan's visit to Greece, the first by a Turkish president in 65 years, did not bring a reboot of Greek-Turkish relations, Koumoutsakos said in his letter.

Instead, he wrote, it raised "many serious questions."

"The next steps are critical," he said, and that the "briefing and discussion to follow will contribute toward the improved preparation of the policy our country will follow."