Two bears killed on Egnatia National Highway

Two bears were run over and killed within the space of a few hours on Monday at the same location on the Egnatia National Highway near Siatista in Kozani, northern Greece.

One of the animals was run over by a truck, while the second, a pregnant female, was hit by a car.

In a statement, the Callisto and Arcturos groups said that the latest incidents underscore the need for the installation of barriers and the implementation of other measures to prevent large mammals from crossing major roads as has been done on other parts of the Egnatia Highway.

Monday’s casualties raised the 2017 death toll of bears on Greek highways to six.