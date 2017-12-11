NEWS |

 
FYROM name talks restart in Brussels

United Nations special mediator Matthew Nimetz on Monday restarted talks between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the latter’s name, following a protracted stalemate.

Athens is guardedly optimistic of progress following statements by FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev suggesting that he is keen for a solution that will pave the way for his country’s accession to the European Union and NATO.

This optimism was further boosted by Sunday’s resignation of former nationalist PM and opposition chief Nikola Gruevski.

