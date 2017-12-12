Early next month the European Central Bank will provide Greek banks with the technical parameters of the baseline and adverse scenarios of the stress tests due to take place in the first few months of 2018.



How close those parameters are to the conservative end of the scale will likely determine the conditions of the stress tests and therefore whether Greek lenders will be forced to find fresh capital after the process.



Senior bank officials say that their contacts with the ECB and the Bank of Greece point to the use of a single methodology for the stress tests of all eurozone banks.