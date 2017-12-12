Thessaloniki’s ex-transport chief arrested for debts of 2.35 mln euros

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested the former chief of the northern port city’s transport authority for running up debts to the EFKA social security funds of more than 2.35 million euros.

Christos Stefanidis, 74, stands accused of delaying social security payments due by the OASTH company. The period under question appears to be February 2017, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

After testifying to a prosecutor, the former civil servant was released pending trial.