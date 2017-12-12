Christmas tree lights up in Syntagma Square

The lights of the Christmas tree in Syntagma Square, central Athens, were switched on Tuesday night. In a speech to a crowd of Athenians and visitors, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, said City Hall commissioned Greek artists to decorate the country’s capital this year. "We entrusted the adornment of the city to accomplished and popular artists," he said. The mayor thanked contributors for "decorating streets, squares and neighborhoods" and for organizing 220 Christmas-themed events and exhibitions in different parts of the city, all with no entrance fee. [Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi]