Tillerson urged to condemn Turkish calls for Lausanne Treaty revision

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, has urged US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to affirm Washington’s support of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which forged modern Greece and Turkey’s borders, following recent comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that it needs a revision.



“The United States should make clear that the territorial terms of the Treaty are non-negotiable and that it will not accept Turkish instigation of border disputes in an area that has been peaceful for nearly 100 years,” Maloney said in a letter to the Secretary of State.



“Opening a border dispute over territories settled nearly 100 years ago is a provocative and dangerous suggestion, and I hope that the United States will do everything in its power to discourage Turkey from pursuing this line of diplomacy,” she added.