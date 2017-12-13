Prosecutor recommends retrial for TAIPED experts

Appeals prosecutor Andreas Karaflos on Wednesday recommended that six experts at the state privatization agency, TAIPED, be retried over a case that was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Council of Appeals Court Judges is expected to issue a decision within the next few days on the issue, while Greece's creditors and European authorities have also expressed concerns about the treatment of the six members of TAIPED's Council of Experts.

The six experts face criminal charges over their handling of 28 state-owned real estate assets.