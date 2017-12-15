Vazaios earns silver at Short Course Europeans

Vazaios, left, won his first silver at the European Short Course Championships.

Greek swimming champion Andreas Vazaios won silver at the European Short Course Championship on Friday, finishing second at the men’s 200-meter medley final.



The Argyroupoli swimmer clocked one minute and 53.27 seconds to register a new national short-course record that was six tenths of a second better than the one he had recorded in the morning’s qualifiers.



Vazaios finished less than a second behind German Philip Heintz in the final at Copenhagen to earn the second silver medal in Greece’s history at the Short Course Europeans, and eighth medal overall for the country.



Two years ago Vazaios had earned bronze at the 100-meter medley at Netanya, Israel.