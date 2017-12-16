Group of 32 Turkish civilians set to seek political asylum in Greece

A group of 32 Turkish citizens who reached Chios island on the weekend are expected to apply for political asylum in Greece, Kathimerini understands.

All state workers or teachers, the Turks claimed they feared persecution in their country, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a purge of the civil service and armed forces after a failed coup in 2016.

Coming just a few days after a tense visit to Greece by Erdogan, who demanded the extradition of eight military officers who fled to Greece after the failed coup, there are fears that an asylum request from the 32 Turks could further strain bilateral ties.

Around 1,000 Turks have applied for asylum in Greece since July 2016.