Coalition MPs block hearing over Saudi arms deal

The coalition on Wednesday blocked a request from New Democracy MPs for Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to appear before Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee to respond to questions about the alleged scandal involving the sale of ammunition to Saudi Arabia.

SYRIZA lawmaker Anastasia Christodoulopoulou, who chairs the committee, and other coalition MPs rejected the request following a row over procedural matters, which prompted a walkout by opposition MPs.

PASOK MP Evangelos Venizelos accused the committee chair of breaching the Constitution and parliamentary rules.

“You are anxious to protect your [coalition] partner,” he said in reference to Independent Greeks leader Kammenos.

Opposition MPs are set to renew their request at the next committee session.