Pavlopoulos thanks Albanian president Meta for Anastasios citizenship

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed his thanks to his Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta for the supply of the Albanian citizenship to Tirana and All Albania Archbishop Anastasios.



The two presidents spoke on the telephone on Tuesday following Meta’s presidential decree, signed last Friday and publicized on Sunday, a decision that is set to facilitate the work of Anastasios who has been the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Albania for some 25 years.



Pavlopoulos said that “this initiative by the Albanian president constitutes an additional step in the direction of the further improvement of relations between Greece and Albania.”



On Monday Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias had also expressed his gratitude to Meta on the decision that came some six weeks after Athens officially requested that Anastasios be granted Albanian citizenship.