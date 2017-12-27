Two men arrested over large quantity of heroin

Police handout photo.

A prosecutor in the port city of Piraeus is to question on Wednesday two men arrested in nearby Drapetsona the previous day over the discovery of a large cache of heroin.

The suspects, both Albanian nationals aged 37 and 48 respectively, were nabbed after police received a tip-off that they were part of a large drug-smuggling ring that operated in the broader Attica area.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 18.3 kilograms of heroin, almost 96 grams of cocaine and an unidentified powder believed to have been used for cutting the heroin, as well as 590 euros in cash and five cellphones.