

The leader of the junior coalition partner, the Independent Greeks, reiterated on Wednesday that he will not back a solution to the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that will include the term "Macedonia."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Panos Kammenos, who is also the Defense Minister, said the council of political party leaders must be convened by the Greek President to discuss Athens’s position on the name issue.

"Our position will again be against the use of the term Macedonia," he said. His remarks came as both Athens and Skopje have expressed their will to resolve the decades-old dispute.

He did, however, laud Nikos Kotzias as the best foreign minister Greece has ever had.

