Athens International Airport will regale travelers with the latest in its series of “Fly Me to the Moon!” events on December 31. Highlights include the traditional Greek Christmas goblins who entertain travelers with skits and jokes, a holiday theme photo booth and Christmas carol singing, with dancing, from the Bracera band. Events take place in the Departures Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Athens International Airport, www.aia.gr