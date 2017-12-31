Slipping, and fast

Greece has enormous potential that this government cannot help it realize. The growth it deserves will never come unless serious structural problems are dealt with in education and public administration. In these two areas, Greece is going backward, and fast, because of the leftist-led administration.



The damage wreaked by its practice of undoing reforms that were just starting to bear fruit and constantly lowering the bar of performance is incalculable.



Plans for a constitutional review could turn things around, but the government appears determined to allow this opportunity to go to waste for the sake of public relations stunts and pandering to petty political interests.



In the meantime, the responsible opposition has a duty to come together on the big issues and have realistic proposals and initiatives at the ready, because it will take an enormous, united effort to undo the harm that is being done.