Man held for strangling father to death on Christmas Day

Police on Crete on Friday remanded in custody a 34-year-old man who on Christmas Day strangled his 61-year-old father to death in his home in the area of Fortezza in the city of Rethymno.

According to the 34-year-old’s lawyer, the attack was an “accident” that followed a heated dispute between the two men.

The 34-year-old bore scratches on his body, according to his lawyer, who said both men had been drinking.

“It was a tragic accident, neither father nor son had anything against each other,” the lawyer was quoted as saying by social media.

