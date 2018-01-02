Gov’t not interfering with justice, spokesman says

The government on Tuesday once more fended off accusations from the opposition that is is interfering with the judiciary system after it filed a request for the cancellation of the asylum granted to one of eight Turkish soldiers accused of involvement in the 2016 coup attempt.



“There is absolutely no interference with justice,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.



Tzanakopoulos said the country’s highest court had already blocked Ankara’s request for the extradition of soldiers who fled to Greece, although adding that their asylum applications were a “different matter.”



“They cannot be extradited, regardless of the outcome of their asylum applications,” Tzanakopoulos said.



“There is nothing secret here,” he added.