Animation | Athens | To January 5
The Onassis Cultural Center is screening a selection of the top films that were shown in September at the Animasyros animated film festival on the island of Syros. Screenings run through Friday, January 5, at the venue's main stage starting at 6 p.m. and are suitable for the entire family. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. To find out more, visit www.sgt.gr.
Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue,
tel 210.900.5800