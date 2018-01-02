Nikolaos Ventouras | Athens | To February 25

Born into a family of nobles on the Ionian island of Corfu in 1899 and with studies in chemistry, Nikolaos Ventouras evolved into one of the greatest engravers produced of the 20th century, despite being largely self-taught. “Nikolaos Ventouras: A Lifetime of Innovation” at the Benaki Museum is the first retrospective to be held on the artist since his death in 1990 and brings together more than 350 original works, drawings and notes, offering the audience a rare glimpse into the unique qualities of his oeuvre.

