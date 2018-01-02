ATHEX: Strong start to the year on the Greek stock market

If its first session for the year is anything to go by, the Greek stock market can expect a great 2018, as its benchmark added 2 percent on Tuesday to its closing for 2017, reaching a new four-month high. Led by Piraeus Bank, the local bourse bucked the trend seen in the eurozone at the start of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 818.51 points, adding 2.01 percent to Friday’s 802.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.69 percent to 2,118.45 points.

The banks index rose 4.37 percent, with Piraeus jumping 12.38 percent, Alpha grabbing 3.97 percent, Eurobank climbing 3.53 percent and National improving 1.57 percent. PPC advanced 6.67 percent and Terna Energy grew 5.22 percent.

In total 87 stocks showed gains, 16 suffered losses and 24 stayed unchanged.

Turnover came to 51 million euros, up from last Friday’s 49.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.62 percent to 69.07 points.