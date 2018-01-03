Two Georgians charged with beating bar owner to death

Two Georgian men, aged 33 and 38, faced a prosecutor in Spartim in the Peloponnes, on Wednesday on charges of murdering a 61-year-old bar-restaurant owner.

According to an announcement by the police, the alleged perpetrators were being rowdy at the bar, prompting the 61-year-old to throw them out.

The pair are then alleged to have returned to the bar and violently beaten the 61-year-old to death in a brawl that is alleged to have also involved four men and an Albanian women.

The bar owner was transferred to the nearest hospital where he died of his injuries a short while afterwards.

It was unclear exactly what role the other five people were alleged to have played and whether they are to face any charges.



