Turkish servicemen could be tried in Greece, minister says

In the ongoing saga involving eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following a failed coup in Turkey in 2016, Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis left open the possibility of the soldiers being tried in Greece.

"The possibility of them being tried here for crimes committed abroad is being explored," Kontonis told a press conference on Thursday. He pointed out that Turkey would first be required to submit an official request for such a trial, a move considered unlikely as Ankara has made two demands for their extradition to face justice in their homeland.

"The prime minister has said that they should have a fair trial," Kontonis added, referring to comments made by Alexis Tsipras last month during a visit to Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which were widely interpreted as referring to the hearings for the eight men who have sought political asylum in Greece.



Reiterating the words of government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Kontonis said the issue of the servicemen's extradition "has closed."

"The decision by the Supreme Court is absolutely respected by us all," he added, referring to a ruling last January rejecting Ankara's demand for the eight men's extradition.

His comments came a few days after a legal committee decided to grant asylum to one of the eight Turkish servicemen, prompting an angry response by Ankara.

Tsipras's office subsequently sought to block the asylum decision, a move that was widely seen as bowing to pressure from Ankara.

But Greek officials insist that, irrespective of rulings regarding asylum, the men will not be extradited, in accordance with the Supreme Court's decision.