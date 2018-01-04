Van Gogh Alive | Athens | To March 4

The Athens Concert Hall presents a stunning immersive exhibition on Vincent van Gogh that enables visitors to explore the art and life of the troubled Dutch master from 1880 to 1890 in a much-acclaimed symphony of light, color and sound. “Van Gogh Alive – The Experience” features more than 3,000 images displayed on giant screens, walls, columns, ceilings and even the floor with the help of over 40 high-definition projectors. To date the show has toured 35 cities around the world and has been viewed by more than 10 million people. Bookings can be made on www.viva.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr