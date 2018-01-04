Sally Potter Tribute | Athens | To January 10

Coming in the wake of the local release last month of Sally Potter's latest film, “The Party,” the Greek Film Archive has put together a tribute to the English filmmaker comprising her entire oeuvre, from shorts to features, through Wednesday, January 10. Potter made her big entry into the international cinema scene in 1992 with “Orlando,” an adaptation of the Virginia Wolfe novel starring Tilda Swinton and Billy Zane. Potter will be in Athens for the tribute's opening tonight, January 4, introducing the screening of “The Party” at 8 p.m.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos &

Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.361.2046