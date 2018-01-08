Ioanna Portolou & Griffon | Athens | January 15-18

Photo: Myrto Apostolidou

Acclaimed choreographer and dancer Ioanna Portolou explores the element of risk in the quest for true happiness in her new production for the Griffon dance company. The show, titled “Risk” and on at the Onassis Cultural Center January 15-18, sees five performers succumbing to the carefree abandon of 1980s music as they explore the consequences of setting the fear of injury aside. Tickets cost 7 and 15 euros and can be booked in advance at www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800