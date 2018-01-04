NEWS |

 
NEWS

Lawyers demand tighter security after courtroom violence

TAGS: Crime, Justice

The heads of the Athens and Piraeus bar associations have called on Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to tighten security at courthouses and increase protection for advocates.

Dimitris Vervesos and Giorgos Stamatoyiannis made their demand in a meeting on Thursday with Toskas in the aftermath of recent incidents of violence at courthouses in protest at the auction of foreclosed properties.
 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 