Lawyers demand tighter security after courtroom violence
Dimitris Vervesos and Giorgos Stamatoyiannis made their demand in a meeting on Thursday with Toskas in the aftermath of recent incidents of violence at courthouses in protest at the auction of foreclosed properties.
The heads of the Athens and Piraeus bar associations have called on Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to tighten security at courthouses and increase protection for advocates.
