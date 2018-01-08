Turkey reiterates extradition request for eight servicemen

Turkey’s deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has reiterated Ankara’s request that Athens extradite eight servicemen who fled their country after the failed coup of 2016.



Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Bozdag said that Turkey expected their extradition “as soon as possible,” according to a report by the state-run Anadolu agency.



The request came as the Greek state won a temporary injunction suspending the asylum status granted to one of the eight soldiers.

