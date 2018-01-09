ATHEX: Mid-caps steal ATHEX show

The Athens bourse benchmark chalked up fresh gains during the closing auctions on Tuesday, climbing close to a five-month high on what was its 15th northbound day in the last 17 sessions, since December 13. While banks had a balanced day, buyers’ attention focused on mid- and small-caps.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 841.28 points, adding 0.50 percent to Monday’s 837.13 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.27 percent to 2,162.42 points, with mid-caps advancing 1.12 percent and small-caps jumping 2.61 percent.

The banks edged 0.05 percent lower as Piraeus lost 0.84 percent while Eurobank rose 0.23 percent. Aegean Air capitalized on its 6 percent annual rise in passenger numbers as its stock price climbed 3.23 percent. Motor Oil fared even better, ascending 3.85 percent.

In total 78 stocks recorded gains, 30 took losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49 million euros, down from Monday’s 55.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 1.63 percent to 69.84 points.