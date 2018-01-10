Birthday Special | Athens | All Year

In order to mark the 50th anniversary since it first opened its doors in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Victoria Square, the Alkyonis Cinema will be offering free admission to people born in 1968 (proof in the form of a photo ID is required) all year long. The Alkyonis is one of the Greek capital's increasingly few surviving art-house cinemas, renowned for its eclectic selections of films from around the world.

Alkyonis Cinema, 42 Ioulianou, Victoria Square,

tel 210.822.0008