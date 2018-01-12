FYROM must shed ‘irredentist claims’ for deal, says gov’t

Greece said Friday that it will not sign up to a name deal with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) if the neighboring state does not give up on any territorial aspirations.



“The Greek government guarantees that there will no chance of a solution in the event that our neighbors continue to harbor irredentist claims,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Thessaloniki Radio 94.5 on Friday.



The spokesman added the leftist-led government wanted “the broadest possible parliamentary and political consensus on a possible solution.”