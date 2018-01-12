BUSINESS |

 
Next tranche to Greece said to be 6-7 bln euros

The amount of the next tranche of loans to Greece after the completion of the third bailout review will be between 6-7 billion euros, a eurozone source told Athens-Macedonian agency on Friday.

The same source said that the decision to release the tranche should be made at the eurogroup meeting on January 22, anticipating any outstanding issues to be resolved in the coming week.

