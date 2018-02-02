The Nutcracker | Athens | February 3, 8, 10 & 11

Italian choreographer and artistic director Renato Zanella directs the Greek National Opera Ballet in a children's version of Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker,” with fairy-tale sets by Christof Cremer from the Vienna State Opera. Shows take place weekdays at 11 a.m. and Saturdays at 6.30 p.m. on February 3, 8, 10 and 11, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Tickets cost 10 euros and can be purchased in advance at www.nationalopera.gr. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station. To find out more, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000