Kammenos proposes referendum on FYROM name change

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics

Panos Kammenos, the leader of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), has proposed holding a referendum on the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

“The Greek people will have to decide on the unprecedented, in the history of man, [decision to] cede their history and civilization to another people,” Kammenos said in an op-ed in Kyriakatiki Dimokratia newspaper to be published Sunday.

“Including the term ‘Macedonia’ in the [new] name would signal the retrenchment of Greek civilization in the centuries to come,” said Kammenos, who is also defense minister.

